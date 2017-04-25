Body found in Neuse River in Smithfield

A N.C. Department of Transportation crew found a body in the Neuse River in Smithfield on Tuesday afternoon.
The crew was working to remove debris from around the support columns of the Neuse River Bridge on U.S. 301 south of Smithfield around 2:30 p.m. when they discovered a body, according to DOT spokesman Rob Broome.
The body had not been recovered as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Smithfield town spokesman Tim Kerigan, due to the high, fast water in the flooded river.
The Smithfield Police Department responded and is investigating.
No other information was immediately available.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
