This dog will have its day in court to comfort Johnston County victims

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Meet Teghan, Johnston County's district attorney's office new service dog Pause 1:09 Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony 0:48 Dads get in on the fun at recital 1:06 Neuse River close to 25-foot flood stage in Smithfield 1:01 Local chicken rental reps live in Zebulon 1:39 Matthew flooding collapses Smith Road 2:06 Matthew floods Johnston County Boys & Girls Club 1:18 Matthew floods Smithfield councilman's business 2:14 Record flooding in Smithfield after Hurricane Matthew pushes Neuse over banks 1:16 Aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Johnston County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Johnston County, NC District Attorney’s office has a new service dog “Teghan,” a goldendoodle who will soon offer victims and witnesses calm and comfort as an emotional support dog. Drew Jackson jdjackson@newsobserver.com

The Johnston County, NC District Attorney’s office has a new service dog “Teghan,” a goldendoodle who will soon offer victims and witnesses calm and comfort as an emotional support dog. Drew Jackson jdjackson@newsobserver.com