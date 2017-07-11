Update: Woman dies 3 days after being shot by deputy, trooper on I-40 near Benson

A woman who initially survived being shot by a state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy has died, according to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
Tina Renee Medlin, 50, of Raleigh was initially assumed to be dead and later listed in critical condition after an “armed confrontation” with law enforcement officers Saturday morning on Interstate 40 near Benson. Medlin died of her injuries at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the SBI.
Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Michael Baker said a trooper responded to a single-car accident on the westbound side of the interstate and found “a female lying on the westbound lanes of I-40, armed with a firearm” at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities say Medlin was driving a GMC Yukon XL when she veered off the road and crashed into an embankment.
The Highway Patrol and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office have said little about the circumstances that led to the crash and shooting. The Highway Patrol said Trooper J. L. Taylor, a 16-year veteran assigned to Johnston County, and sheriff’s deputy Taylor Davis returned fire after Medlin shot at them.
Both Taylor and Davis have been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation – standard procedure when law enforcement officers are involved in a shooting.
Medlin’s mother told The News & Observer that her daughter did not own a gun.
“She’s never shot one,” Janet B. Medlin, 72, said Monday afternoon. “We have questions, too.”
The SBI is asking that if anyone saw or had contact with Medlin anytime after 8 p.m. on July 7, the evening before she crashed in Johnston County, to call 800-334-3000.
