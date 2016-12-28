911 calls reveal emotional scene where 5-year-old Hillsborough boy died

Three 911 calls made after a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a construction truck on Monday reveal an emotional scene in which the boy’s mother tried to comfort him and a neighbor performed CPR.
“Mommy’s right here. ... I’ve always loved you,” Everett Copeland’s mother can be heard saying in one call placed to Orange County Emergency Services.
Everett was struck by the vehicle in the Forest Ridge subdivision, where construction was underway.
“A truck hit my child,” a male caller told a 911 dispatcher. The names of the callers were not released.
When asked if the boy was conscious, the caller said, “No. No ... no.”
The boy’s mother told a dispatcher during one call, “He was run over by a huge truck. I think he’s dead.”
Police have charged Alejandro Suarez, 28, of Spider Lily Lane in Angier with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Investigators believe Suarez left the truck running unattended and didn’t effectively set the parking brake, according to a warrant.
A third 911 caller cried and cursed, saying “a car came through our yard and hit a little boy.”
The caller said several children were outside playing when the truck rolled down a small hill and struck Everett and a house at 205 Dogwood Bloom Lane. She also said a neighbor who is a doctor was performing CPR and that Everett had a pulse.
The boy’s mother continued to comfort her son as she waited for emergency crews to arrive.
“Mommy’s right here,” she said. “I love you, Everett. I’m with you Everett. ... You are perfect. ... I’m right here, buddy.”
A 911 dispatcher told her help was on the way.
“You just get here on time,” the mother said.
A GoFundMe page called “Love for Everett Copeland” has been set up to help his parents with funeral and other expenses.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
