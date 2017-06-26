Orange County

June 26, 2017 9:30 AM

Man’s body found outside UNC building in Carrboro, police say

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

CARRBORO

Police found a man’s body outside a University of North Carolina facility on Roberson Street on Monday morning, but said they did not think the public was in danger.

The body of a black man was found about 7:30 by officers who answered a call about a suspicious person at 400 Roberson St., Capt. Chris Atack, police spokesman, said in a statement.

Police are withholding the man’s identity until the next of kin can be notified. The body has been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine how the man died.

“At this point, I do not know of any signs of foul play,” Atack said.

UNC lists the office building at 400 Roberson St. as the offices of the Department of Administration and Finance’s Service Center of Excellence.

Police said their information showed that a university Center for Development and Learning occupied the building.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Farming together changes father-son relationship

Farming together changes father-son relationship 1:44

Farming together changes father-son relationship
Crowd advocates banning Confederate flag in school before board meeting 0:47

Crowd advocates banning Confederate flag in school before board meeting
Orange County commissioner Earl McKee on the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Project 0:59

Orange County commissioner Earl McKee on the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Project

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos