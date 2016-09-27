Winning NC lottery ticket bought in Cary set to expire

A winning lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life is set to expire next week.
Someone bought the Lucky For Life ticket at the Harris Teeter on N.C. 55 in Cary on April 11, a Monday. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, which ends Oct. 7.
“We’re asking Lucky For Life players in Wake County to double check their tickets,” said Alice Garland, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It takes a lot of luck to win, and we hate to see any prize go unclaimed.”
The winning numbers for the April 11 drawing were 4, 12, 16, 20, 24 and 18. The missing ticket matched five of those numbers, good for second prize. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life.
The odds of winning the second prize are one in 1.8 million.
To claim the prize, the ticket must be brought to lottery headquarters on Yonkers Road in Raleigh by 5 p.m. Oct. 7.
This would not be the first time a big lottery prize has gone unclaimed in North Carolina. In 2011, a Powerball ticket worth $1 million purchased at a convenience store on New Bern Avenue did not materialize before the deadline.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
Comments