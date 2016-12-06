Raleigh Agenda closes after four months of operation

The Charlotte-based owner of the downtown-centric online publication Raleigh Agenda has laid off its staff and shuttered its Triangle outpost.
The 4-month-old Agenda’s closure was announced late Monday by Editor in Chief Grayson Haver Currin. In a farewell message to readers, Currin wrote that Raleigh Agenda’s owner could not “figure out a sustainable business model for this market.”
Currin said that on Sunday, owners told him and Agenda reporter Jane Porter that they were fired, but provided severance packages and let them keep their laptops.
Charlotte Agenda, brainchild of Charlotte Observer alum Ted Williams, was launched in April 2015. It grew out of a Charlotte Observer product, Charlotte Five, that Williams helped to create while he served as The Observer’s director of digital strategy and new initiatives.
Since its inception, Charlotte Agenda has found success in the Queen City, amassing a network of five full-time employees, three part-timers and a network of 25 or so freelancers, according to a Nieman Lab article written in May 2016.
Williams told Nieman Lab that he expected the site to generate between $600,000 and $800,000 in 2016. According to the article, 85 percent of the site’s income was earned from advertising and sponsorships. The rest came from a combination of job board postings, events listings and a membership program, which had more than 400 subscribers.
Currin, in his announcement, said that he plans to spend time in Mexico and that Porter will be headed for California.
