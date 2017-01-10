RDU computer problem knocks out airlines check-in systems in Terminal 2

A problem with Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s computer network knocked out the ability of several airlines to check in passengers, the airport said Tuesday morning.
“Delta, American, United, JetBlue, Air Canada, and Alaska Airlines could experience significant flight delays or cancellations today,” the airport stated on its website.
RDU CEO Michael Landguth said at least 75 people, including consultants, vendors and RDU staff, are working to fix the problem, which was identified around 5 a.m. The issue was in the airport’s network in the building, not in airline company systems.
Landguth said because of the hardware issue, airport staff could not check people in at ticket counters, but fliers could check in at the kiosks. In some cases, he said, staff have had to write bag tags by hand.
“Predominately, (check in) is all through those kiosks, which is limiting our capability,” he said.
Officials urged travelers to check with their airline before heading to the airport if their airline operates out of Terminal 2. Landguth said he did not know which flights would be canceled. He added that fliers should arrive early to give themselves additional time to get through long kiosk lines.
“We are working diligently to get this system back online as quickly as we can,” he said.
Terminal 1, where Southwest Airlines operates, was having no problems with the network there.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments