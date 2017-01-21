Women’s rally in Raleigh draws crowd in solidarity with DC march

Thousands of women marched in downtown Raleigh's City Plaza on Saturday showing solidarity with a mass march scheduled in Washington, D.C.
The women converged on the area from cities and towns from all over the Triangle.
Video on Facebook of the Raleigh march from above shows throngs of people in every corner of City Plaza.
The Raleigh rally was one of several being held across the state, including Charlotte, Greensboro, Wilmington and Asheville, according to the Associated Press.
Organizers behind the Women’s March on Washington – the center point of the marches – had said their event could attract as many as 200,000 participants in the nation’s capital, McClatchy reported. But those estimates rose to as high as 500,000 as Washington’s public transportation system ground to a near halt as thousands attempted to board trains.
Two other Raleigh events Saturday also might draw large crowds, the Associated Press reported. North Carolina Right to Life holds its annual march Saturday afternoon, joined by participants in a separate youth event by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.
The Raleigh Police Department advised people not part of any demonstrations who are driving through downtown Raleigh to avoid the area — and the crowds, which are blocking some streets.
McClatchy News Network and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
