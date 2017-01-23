Black NC State student’s car trashed

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare Pause

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

0:37 Gas leak on Raleigh's Capitol Boulevard causes traffic snafus during Thursday morning commute.

8:02 Duke's Jeff Capel: Tonight was huge

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016