Dinosaur bone research at NC State overturns centuries-old beliefs

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands Pause

4:24 The Trifecta: A journey towards culinary excellence in the Triangle

1:23 He stood on a Raleigh corner to spread a positive message

2:10 Entrepreneur Cindy Whitehead and her latest venture: Pink Ceiling

0:37 Hikers, bikers hope study will boost Wake trails center

0:37 Gas leak on Raleigh's Capitol Boulevard causes traffic snafus during Thursday morning commute.

0:29 Drivers hit the brakes on I-40 when an armored car starts losing cash

1:29 Sorry, Charlotte. Money Magazine says Raleigh is Best Big City in Southeast

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham