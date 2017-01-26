You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands Pause

4:24 The Trifecta: A journey towards culinary excellence in the Triangle

1:23 He stood on a Raleigh corner to spread a positive message

0:59 Special garbage pickup for Raleigh congressman

0:37 Gas leak on Raleigh's Capitol Boulevard causes traffic snafus during Thursday morning commute.

2:36 How the U.S. census will change in 2020

0:29 Drivers hit the brakes on I-40 when an armored car starts losing cash

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham