Hundreds rally in downtown Raleigh to protest Trump immigration policies

Hundreds of protesters streamed into Halifax Mall, an open grassy area in the middle of the state government office complex, to voice their opposition to the immigration policies of President Donald Trump.
Brandishing signs and banners on a chilly Saturday, the protesters said they are alarmed by Trump’s recent executive orders to restrict travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries that the U.S. government has classified as breeding grounds for terrorism. Those in attendance declared solidarity with all refugees and immigrants, and denounced hatred and racism.
Ahmed Rab, 26, a student at Eastern Virginia Medical School, said his classmates had been affected by the travel restrictions. Rab, a U.S. citizen who was born in Bangladesh, was in North Carolina to visit a sister in Cary and came to the rally.
“Everyone needs to feel safe where they are,” he said. “That allows us to support all of each other’s causes whether or not they align with our beliefs.”
One demonstrator said that rather than expressing himself online, he came to the rally to exercise his power of dissent.
Luke Hallam, 27, said he wanted to “join with people who have similar beliefs and to stretch those muscles that have been weakened under Obama.” Hallam, who holds a green card and is from England, said he is a political science student.
Organizers had lined up speakers from social justice and refugee advocacy organizations, including several refugees in this country already.
Separately, a federal judge on Friday temporarily suspended Trump’s week-old travel ban, setting the stage for a legal clash and continued protests. Rallies against Trump’s ban have erupted throughout the United States and abroad as critics have characterized Trump’s actions as rooted in bigotry and Islamophobia.
North Carolina Republican Party executive director Dallas Woodhouse said the judge’s order was “an error” and will be reversed on appeal.
“Nobody has a constitutional right to come from another country and be granted entry into the United States,” Woodhouse said. “We have a right to try to determine who can come here safely.”
Speaking from the GOP office on Saturday morning before the protest took place, Woodhouse dismissed Saturday’s protesters as “the constant protesting class.”
“There is a lot of vitriol that seems to me people complaining because the election didn’t come out their way,” Woodhouse said. “Everything cannot be an existential crisis to the United States that President Trump is doing. Because if everything is the worst thing in the world, then nothing is.”
