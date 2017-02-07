U.S. News ranks Raleigh-Durham the 7th best place to live, Charlotte is No. 14

U.S. News and World Report has a new list of the 100 best places to live in the U.S., and “Raleigh-Durham” is No. 7.
The new list rates the Triangle above Charlotte, which took the No. 14 spot. Winston-Salem is No. 37, and Greensboro picked up spot No. 51.
Austin, Texas, was named as the best place to the U.S., according to U.S. News. Denver and San Jose, Calif., rounded out the top three.
The publication examined 100 of the largest U.S. metro areas to find the best places to live. The top areas were rated on best quality of life, value and people’s desire to live there.
U.S. News author Chika Gujarathi said that Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill are known for their research/technology roots and collegiate rivalries, and are luring nearly 80 new residents each day with strong job growth and a high quality of life.
“Many people who call the Raleigh and Durham metro areas home are young, friendly, diverse and educated,” Gujarathi said. “They enjoy dining out in local restaurants – many of which have earned national accolades – and gathering over craft beers in one of the region's many microbreweries.”
Gujarathi also pointed out that Raleigh-Durham has a strong sense of community, and the people who live in the area are friendly. She also said the green spaces surrounding the towns, family-friendly museums and growing art and music scenes make a strong case for the area.
In the U.S. News list, Charlotte is described by author Lauren Levine as a standalone destination area now, no longer living in the shadow of Atlanta or Charleston, S.C.
“Though Charlotte has evolved significantly in the past decade, the transformation is only continuing, as evidenced by the numerous construction cranes across the skyline,” Levine wrote.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
And the top 15 cities are:
1. Austin, TX
2. Denver, CO
3. San Jose, CA
5. Fayetteville, ARK
6. Seattle, WA
8. Boston, MA
12. Boise, ID
13. Nashville, TN
14. Charlotte, NC
