Wake commissioners create task force to improve health in the county

Wake may have one of the healthiest populations in North Carolina, but it also has one of the highest rates of chlamydia and 25 percent of its population is obese.
So the Wake County Board of Commissioners on Monday create a “Population Health Task Force” of 25 local residents to come up with ways to address an array of health-related issues, from physical inactivity to drunk driving.
“What we’re finding is that your ZIP code is a stronger determinant of how long you live than your DNA code,” said Sig Hutchinson, chairman of the Wake board.
The specific goals are yet to be determined. The task force is expected to come up with a strategic plan by April 2018.
Regina Petteway, Wake’s human services director, identified a half-dozen health issues that the county could address: Only 71 percent of female Medicare enrollees aged 67 to 69 get mammograms; nearly 20 percent of Wake’s driving-related deaths between 2010 and 2014 involved alcohol, and 14 percent of Wake minors live below the poverty line.
Wake is already taking steps to address some of the issues. For example, the county recently expanded the number of sites where residents can get tested for sexually-transmitted diseases. The county has also expanded its universal breakfast program at local public schools.
The task force plans to work with local organizations like the Advocates for Health in Action, John Rex Foundation, the United Way and the YMCA to further address lingering health issues.
Paul A. Specht: 919-460-2608, @AndySpecht
