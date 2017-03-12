Man dies after catching fire off Capital Boulevard

Police say they do not suspect foul play in the death of a man who caught fire near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Friday night.
Police are investigating what happend when the 57-year-old man burned to death on the 2600 block of Appliance Court. A statement from the police says they were called to the scene by an emergency medical services crew at about 8:45 p.m.
Appliance Court is a short road off just Capital Boulevard and immediately north of the Beltline, home to seveal hotels in a largely industrial and retail area.
