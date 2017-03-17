5-alarm fire destroys downtown Raleigh apartment construction project

A raging fire overnight destroyed the unfinished Metropolitan apartment building downtown and damaged other nearby residential buildings, forcing residents to evacuate.
Shortly after 10 p.m., Raleigh fire and police responded to a multi-alarm fire at the corner of West Jones and Harrington streets, a block east of the 42nd Street Oyster Bar restaurant.
Fire was consuming a 250-unit apartment building under construction. At the height of the blaze, about 130 firefighters surrounded the complex, dumping water from aerial ladders to try to keep the fire from jumping to nearby buildings, Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief John Fanning said Friday morning.
The flames ignited surrounding vegetation, spreading to nearby utility poles and the roof of the Sutton Insurance building on West Jones Street. The fire burned hot enough to cause a tower crane over the site to collapse.
A firefighter suffered a non life-threating puncture wound when a piece of falling glass hit him in the chest, but no other injuries were reported, Fanning said. The firefighter was taken to the hospital, he said.
Fanning said he has been a firefighter in Raleigh for 24 years and nothing compares to Friday night’s blaze, which he said caused harm to 10 nearby structures and severe damage to five.
“This is the biggest fire that I have seen,” he said.
The building, which had five wood-framed stories above a concrete base, was not complete and burned quickly, Fanning said.
“With a building under construction, you have a lot of raw materials that are sitting out in the open,” he said. “The building was framed up, but there was no internal finishings, so the fire was able to spread very quickly.”
Fanning said the site will likely continue smoking for at least a day, and fire crews will be pouring water on the rubble to keep it from reigniting.
Pedro Tapia of Bunn, who works for Baker Roofing, said he was at Cameron Village when he saw the fire. He recognized the crane among the flames as being from the project he’d been working and drove downtown because of his concern about equipment left at the location. His crew was last there on Saturday and was scheduled to return next Tuesday. He said the crane collapsed as he arrived.
“We pretty much lost a lot of money there,” Tapia said. “I wonder how it happened.”
Those enjoying a night out in the Glenwood South district heard explosions before they saw the fire.
“You don’t expect to walk outside and see a towering inferno,” said Scott Shook, president of the N.C. Community Colleges Board, who was eating dinner at the 42nd Street Oyster Bar when the fire erupted just after 10 p.m. Thursday.
Gusts of wind blew debris and smoke for blocks in each direction. Police worked to push bystanders back, warning them of the danger of sparks and flying objects.
“We heard two booms and then a crane fell,” said Justin Archangel, 21, on Spring Break from Washington, D.C. “We saw sparks flying in the air from two blocks away.”
Edenton Street was littered with charred bits of debris.”There were chunks burning about three feet wide,” said Torrin McBynum, 45, of Garner. “One of them went under my sweater.”
Residents of nearby apartments were jolted awake by light and noise. Power was out in nearby apartment complexes and traffic lights.
Andrew Puckett, 26, lives on the fifth floor of Link Apartments, located adjacent to the fire site. He was in bed when a coworker called him sometime after 10 p.m. He ignored the call and the sound of neighbors rumbling in the hallway.
“I heard all the noise but I was like screw it, I want to sleep,” Puckett said. He eventually stirred and took refuge at MoJoe’s Burger Joint on Glenwood South.
“It was surreal because I have a window into the courtyard, and saw this orange light,” Puckett said.
Early site plans for the apartment project called for a six-story, 250-unit apartment complex.
Staff writers Josh Shaffer, Paul A. Specht, Richard Stradling and Sarah Nagem contributed to this story.
Mandy Locke: 919-829-8927, @MandyLockeNews
