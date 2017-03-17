Fire crews fought to save occupied buildings

When firefighters arrived at the massive fire in downtown Raleigh on Thursday night, they had a plan: prevent the fire from spreading to occupied residential buildings.
More than 100 Raleigh firefighters responded around 10 p.m. to the fire at 314 Jones St., where flames engulfed The Metropolitan apartment building.
“The first thing we think of is do no further harm,” Fire Chief John McGrath said at a press conference Friday. “Cut the fire off, and that’s what our companies did.”
Crews sprayed water on the Link Apartments building and the Residences at Quorum Center, both across the street from the fire.
Both buildings sustained damage, including shattered windows, but they did not catch fire. McGrath said sprinklers in the buildings helped prevent the spread of fire.
He said the fire was so big when crews arrived that they could not go inside The Metropolitan.
“That’s when we went into a defensive mode,” he said.
It took three hours for firefighters to control the fire, which McGrath called the biggest blaze the city has seen since the 1920s. The cause of the fire is unknown.
The under-construction building was vulnerable because it was framed with wood instead of steel, and the open walls allowed oxygen to fuel the flames, he said.
“I’ll say we’ll probably be putting water on that building for 12 to 15 hours before we can actually get in there,” McGrath said Friday morning.
Embers started small fires on top of two nearby churches, but firefighters quickly put them out, said Lt. Shawn Burns, who leads the Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association.
“The problem when you have that much of a fuel load is from radiant heat and flying embers,” Burns said. “There were several fires started a block or blocks away from embers landing on the roof.”
At least eight fire departments throughout the Triangle sent crews to cover Raleigh’s fire stations while city crews responded to the five-alarm fire, Burns said.
“If you didn’t have the guys from the other towns back-fill our stations, the whole city would have been without coverage,” he said.
Residents and businesses have been quick to show their appreciation for firefighters.
Isaac Hunter’s Tavern, along with Clyde Cooper’s BBQ and The Big Easy, plan to host a dinner at the Fayetteville Street tavern from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $12 each, and Raleigh firefighters can eat for free.
Money raised will go toward helping the Raleigh Fire Department and residents affected by the fire.
“The brave men and women of the Raleigh Fire Department battled the blaze moments after it started, and successfully snuffed the flames before they could spread even further,” Isaac Hunter’s Tavern said in a statement.
Rise Donuts in Cameron Village on Friday is offering free sandwiches and drinks to all of Raleigh’s emergency responders.
Paul A. Specht
