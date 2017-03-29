Residents report thefts from fire-damaged Raleigh apartment building

1:52 Major fire in downtown Raleigh Pause

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire

2:36 How the U.S. census will change in 2020

1:32 UNC Tar Heels depart for Final Four

14:03 Democrat Rep. Jackson rebuts Republican claim that Gov. Cooper backed out of HB2 compromise deal

3:22 Sean and Carolyn Lilly Wilson talk about organ donations and how they save lives

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'