Pool company won’t face state fines after Raleigh lifeguard’s death

The state Department of Labor found “potential violations” at a pool where a teenage lifeguard was electrocuted last year but did not find evidence that pool’s management company knew about a faulty underground wire.
Rachel Rosoff, a 17-year-old senior at Enloe High School, was shocked and drowned on Sept. 3 while working as a lifeguard at the Heritage Point subdivision pool in northern Wake County. The pool water was electrified when a pump motor stopped working properly and a corroded wire prevented the flow of electricity that would have tripped the circuit breaker.
The labor department’s Occupational Safety and Health division identified a faulty wire 18 inches below ground, said Jason Tyson, a department spokesman. The department couldn’t determine whether the management company, Aqua Management Group, knew about the faulty wire, which was not visible.
“None of what (inspectors) found exceeded the Occupational safety and health standards,” Tyson said. “We have to establish employer knowledge to issue a citation. “We couldn’t corroborate whether the employer had knowledge of (the wire) at the time.”
The department announced its findings in a statement released Wednesday in which it made suggestions on how Aquatic Management could prevent future injuries.
“The OSH Division made recommendations to Aquatic Management Group that they contractually require all pool locations where employees provide any services, to conduct a periodic electrical inspection to ensure the effectiveness and overall safety of all electrical equipment and connections,” the statement said.
“It was also recommended that periodic inspections be conducted—at a minimum—at the start of each pool season and whenever electrical repairs or additions are performed on electrical components that are associated with the pool or pool equipment.”
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
