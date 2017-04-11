Amid register of deeds probe, Wake GOP picks former judge Gilliam to run the office

A former judge probably will serve as Wake County’s register of deeds.
The Wake County Republican Party voted Monday night to nominate Charles Gilliam to replace Laura Riddick as register of deeds. Riddick, a Republican who has been elected to six consecutive terms, retired this month just as the State Bureau of Investigation launched a probe to find a “substantial” amount of missing funds.
Gilliam “is a man of honor, a former judge, and a longstanding member of the Wake County Republican Party,” said Charles Hellwig, chairman of the Wake GOP.
The Register of Deeds Office records legal documents and maps, issues marriage licenses and vital records certificates, certifies documents and administers notary public oaths. State law says the Wake Board of Commissioners “shall consult” the political party of a departing register to find a replacement. Commissioners are likely to vote on Gilliam’s nomination at their meeting on April 17.
It’s unclear how many people the Wake GOP considered for the position. The party’s meeting wasn’t open to the public on Monday night, and Hellwig didn’t provide that level of detail in his announcement.
Gilliam, a former assistant general counsel for Xerox Corp., ran unsuccessfully for the district court seat held by Judge Anna Worley in 2012. He then worked as a professor of business law and corporate finance at the N.C. State University School of Management before former Gov. Pat McCrory appointed him to serve as a Wake County district judge in 2014.
Hellwig said everyone on the Wake GOP executive committee believed Gilliam was a great selection.
“He will make an outstanding Register of Deeds and is the right person to take the job at this time,” Hellwig said.
Riddick cited health problems as her reason for stepping down, but county leaders broke the news the same day they announced that her office is under investigation because of missing funds.
Wake’s district attorney, Lorrin Freeman, and County Manager Jim Hartmann asked the State Bureau of Investigation to open a probe of the office after discovering a “substantial” amount of money missing. Hartmann said that Riddick let him know several weeks ago that she would be leaving for health reasons and that the move is not related to the SBI investigation.
It’s unclear what role, if any, Gilliam will have in the investigation. In a statement, Gilliam said he’s thinking and praying about Riddick as she goes through a rough time.
“I am honored to accept the appointment as Wake County Register of Deeds and I pledge to provide the people of our county with the reliable service they deserve,” Gilliam said.
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
Comments