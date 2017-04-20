Travel + Leisure ranks Raleigh among best for brunch, geekiest cities

Raleigh is among the best cities in the U.S. for brunch and is ranked in the top “geekiest” cities in the country, according to Travel + Leisure magazine.
Travel + Leisure magazine annually ranks cities in its “America’s Favorite Places” and this year used 50,000 votes to place 38 cities in dozens of categories.
Brunch
Raleigh came in at No. 10 of 15 for “America’s Favorite Cities for Brunch” and the magazine said the best spots are clustered around downtown, “near the city’s Nash and Moore square parks.”
Southern cities ruled the ranking of favorite brunch cities.
“When asked to score their favorite cities for brunch, readers had a clear preference for the biscuit-loving South. With just a few northern outliers, the vast majority of winning cities are scattered across the southern edge of the United States,” Travel + Leisure writer Peter Schlesinger wrote.
The highlight of Raleigh’s brunch is “traditional Southern cooking” according to the magazine, and Beasley’s Chicken + Honey, Humble Pie and Coquette’s are mentioned by name.
Geekiest
Raleigh was No. 13 of 15 on the list of “America’s Geekiest Cities.”
As the largest city in the Tar Heel state’s Research Triangle, anchored by UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke and N.C. State, Raleigh “is home to a rapidly growing population of braniacs,” Schlesinger wrote. “They show off their nerdy side at comic book shops like Fight or Flight comics, or at the popular Boxcar Bar + Arcade: a Warehouse District spot serving two dozen beers on draft and over 70 arcade games, including air hockey, skeeball, pinball machines, and Ms. Pac-Man. Not content to travel the half hour to Durham’s annual fandom convention, Raleigh puts on its own as well.”
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments