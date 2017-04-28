Clayton names Apex police Capt. C. Blair Myhand as chief of its force

The town has hired Apex Police Capt. C. Blair Myhand as its new chief of the town's 43-officer police force, officials said Friday.
Myhand takes over May 15, for Chief Wayne Bridges, who retired this month, the town said in a statement.
Myhand was with the force in Apex in neighboring Wake County for 11 years and was one of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department officers who responded to the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, right after terrorists had flown an airliner into the military headquarters.
He retired from the Army as a first sergeant and served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, the statement noted.
Clayton officials said Myhand was among “almost 50” applicants for Bridges’ post.
Bridges became chief in 2013, finishing almost 20 years on the force.
