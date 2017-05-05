New farmers face dwindling land, soaring prices in Triangle

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Men at Work leaving downtown Raleigh after 29 years Pause 3:05 Remembering Lauren and Nick Jenkins in the aftermath of their deaths 0:58 She lost 2 children in 6 weeks. Now mother hopes for ‘kindness and love’ 2:03 'It's been very emotional' says David Harris of Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q about recent allegations 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' 5:01 Surveillance video from Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q police incident 10:34 First-person video of massive downtown fire 1:52 Major fire in downtown Raleigh 3:05 Raleigh fire escapees describe 'big wall of flame' and 'terrifying experience' 2:17 Raleigh Fire Chief: 'This was a very good outcome' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

VIDEO: Good Hope Farm in Cary is a new cultivator farm created through a partnership between local nonprofits and the Town of Cary that seeks to connect new farmers to the land and resources they need to get started. It is one of the efforts by local conservation and agricultural groups that are joining forces in a concerted effort to preserve farmland in the Triangle and boost the region’s agricultural industry. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com