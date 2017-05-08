Neighbors hate Habitat for Humanity’s plan to build in Cary. If not here, then where?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Scenes from Out! Raleigh festival Pause 5:01 Surveillance video from Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q police incident 1:43 Cary neighbors speak out against rezoning for Habitat housing 1:23 A unique, amazing, overzealous, independent, headstrong, hippie with a heart of gold 1:02 Bob Bidwell, head starter at Wakefield 3:05 Remembering Lauren and Nick Jenkins in the aftermath of their deaths 1:28 Men at Work leaving downtown Raleigh after 29 years 1:00 Keeping farms and farmers in the Triangle 2:03 'It's been very emotional' says David Harris of Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q about recent allegations 0:58 She lost 2 children in 6 weeks. Now mother hopes for ‘kindness and love’ Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Residents around the Trimble Avenue area in Cary ask the town's Planning and Rezoning Board to deny a rezoning request for a 2.6 acre lot saying the planned affordable housing does not fit in with the neighborhood's density or appearance. Town of Cary