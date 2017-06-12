How to save yourself from a rip current

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 Raleigh Convention Center hosts Wake County graduates including hundreds from Cary High School Pause 1:15 Wounded veteran leads mile swim for cancer research 1:44 50 years of history unveiled at North Hills 0:28 Fire quickly extinguished in downtown Raleigh warehouse 1:31 Ash trees under attack 1:49 State Superintendent reads for kids 0:50 Gas leak closes section of Glenwood Ave. 1:39 Once homeless, now top of her class, on the way to Stanford 1:48 Habitat for Humanity's "Homebuilders Blitz" kicks off 0:55 Getting dirty and having fun during Mud Day at Walnut Creek Wetland Center Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. NOAA Ocean Today

