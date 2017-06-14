Raleigh man severely burned after falling into a Yellowstone hot spring

A Raleigh man was severely burned after falling into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on Tuesday.
Gervais Dylan Gatete, 21, of Raleigh fell into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin off Fountain Flat Drive just north of the Old Faithful area, according to a news release from the park. Gatete is an employee with Xanterra Parks and Resorts and was with seven other people when he fell.
The group of people tried to evacuate Gatete by car. They flagged down a ranger, and park staff were able to provide immediate medical assistance and transport him via ambulance to an airport in West Yellowstone. From there, Gatete was flown to a hospital. No other information on Gatete’s condition was immediately available Wednesday.
Since rangers were not at the scene Tuesday night, it’s not yet clear how Gatete fell into the spring, according to the release. Officials still were investigating on Wednesday.
“Yellowstone’s thermal features are dangerous,” said park superintendent Dan Wenk. “We continually stress that people must stay on trails and boardwalks in geyser basins, not only to protect resources, but for their own safety.”
The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface.
This is the first serious injury in a thermal area this year. Last June, a man left the boardwalk and died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. In August 2000, one person died and two people received severe burns from falling into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin.
Learn about safety in thermal areas at go.nps.gov/yellsafety.
Comments