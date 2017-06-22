Census: North Carolina’s population getting older, more diverse

North Carolina’s population is getting older and more diverse, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
North Carolina’s median age – where half the population is younger and half the population is older – jumped from 37.4 to 38.7 between 2010 and 2016, making it the 20th oldest state – tied with Kentucky and Tennessee, according to estimates released Thursday. Utah was the youngest state, at 30.8, while Maine was the oldest, at 44.6.
During that time, Hispanics of all races became a larger portion of North Carolina’s population, while the proportion of whites decreased and blacks held steady. In 2016, Hispanics made up 9.2 percent of the population, up from 8.4 percent in 2010.
Whites remain the largest race at 63.5 percent last year, down from 65.3 percent in 2010. Blacks accounted for about 21.3 percent.
The Hispanic population grew by 127,000 statewide since 2010, to an estimated 932,221. Duplin County in the eastern part of the state has the largest proportion of Hispanics, at 21.9 percent, while Gates County in the northeastern part of the state has the lowest at about 1.5 percent.
The aging of the population is a nationwide phenomenon; the median age in every state either got older or remained the same as the year before, according to the census report. The trend is largely the result of the aging of the baby boom generation; about 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 years old every day.
“Baby boomers began turning 65 in 2011 and will continue to do so for many years to come,” said Peter Borsella, a demographer in the U.S. Census Bureau’s population division.
In North Carolina, Brunswick County saw the largest increase in its median age from 47.6 to 52.9 – the highest median age in the state – as retirees continue to pour into the county.
Chatham County saw the biggest change in the Triangle and the third largest in the state, going from a median age of 43.7 to 47.8.
The county with the lowest median age was Onslow County, home to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Even so, Onslow’s median age increased from 25.6 to 27.
Only one North Carolina county saw its median age fall. The median age of Moore County, the home of Southern Pines and Pinehurst, dropped from 44.9 to 44.8.
Other findings from the report include:
▪ Between 2010 and 2016, the median age in Wake County increased from 34.5 to 36. As of July 1, 2016, 60.5 percent of its population was white, 20.2 percent black and 10 percent Hispanic.
▪ The median age in Durham County increased from 33.5 to 35.2. As of 2016, 42.4 percent of its population was white, 37.1 percent black and 13.4 percent Hispanic.
▪ The median age in Orange County increased from 33.1 to 34.2. As of 2016, 69.3 percent of its population was white, 11.7 percent black and 8.4 percent Hispanic.
▪ The median age in Johnston County increased from 36.4 to 38.2. As of 2016, 68.6 percent of its population was white, 15.4 percent black and 13.3 percent Hispanic.
▪ The Asian population in Wake County grew by 44 percent between 2010 to 2016, to more than 71,000.
Kathryn Trogdon
