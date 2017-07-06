Raleigh teen charged in Fourth of July murder has first court appearance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:14 Downtown Raleigh July 4th shooting 911 call is released Pause 2:23 'I'm here with the only purpose to come and serve you,' new Bishop says. 20:52 Watch Bishop Luis Zarama deliver the homily at Atlanta Youth Conference 1:19 Fireworks light up the skies over downtown Raleigh on the Fourth of July 2:01 Sworn on the Fourth of July: 23 become U.S. citizens in Raleigh 1:20 Personal tributes left at Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display 1:27 $600,000 in cash missing from Wake government office, records show 2:12 Luxury townhomes come to downtown Raleigh 4:21 Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 1:36 Fire departments combine forces in Northern Wake Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Listen to the 911 call reporting a shooting at the McDonald's on South Wilmington and East South streets on July 4th. Four people were shot with one critically hurt. 911 call by Raleigh Police Department/Photos by Chris Seward

Listen to the 911 call reporting a shooting at the McDonald's on South Wilmington and East South streets on July 4th. Four people were shot with one critically hurt. 911 call by Raleigh Police Department/Photos by Chris Seward