More Videos 0:59 Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion' Pause 1:20 Wake Sheriff says firing of jail staffers not due to inmate's apparent suicide 1:37 Searching for Isaac Hunter's Tavern 1:27 Insurance claims indicate up to $2.3M may be missing from Wake government office 3:12 SBI to investigate Wake County Register of Deeds office 0:38 Hurricane Jose expected to make loop in the Atlantic 0:44 ‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys 0:59 Wake County making assignment changes to lower K-3 class sizes 2:51 Irma's fury batters Florida, Georgia and SC 0:43 Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Judge Stephens to Dana Cope and SEANC: "Shame on him. Shame on the organization from which he stole." During a 2015 hearing, Judge Donald Stephens questions how SEANC could let former leader Dana Cope embezzle from the organization. During a 2015 hearing, Judge Donald Stephens questions how SEANC could let former leader Dana Cope embezzle from the organization. Jill Knight jknight@newsobserver.com

During a 2015 hearing, Judge Donald Stephens questions how SEANC could let former leader Dana Cope embezzle from the organization. Jill Knight jknight@newsobserver.com