More Videos

Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey 8:48

Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey

Pause
Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion' 0:59

Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion'

Searching for Isaac Hunter's Tavern 1:37

Searching for Isaac Hunter's Tavern

Wake Sheriff says firing of jail staffers not due to inmate's apparent suicide 1:20

Wake Sheriff says firing of jail staffers not due to inmate's apparent suicide

Sister Margaret Ann and her chainsaw pitch in to clear Irma debris in Miami 0:26

Sister Margaret Ann and her chainsaw pitch in to clear Irma debris in Miami

‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys 1:26

‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 1:32

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology

Moving toward a May 2018 Wake County school bond referendum 1:23

Moving toward a May 2018 Wake County school bond referendum

Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham 2:52

Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham

Why did the state court system spend $700,000 with a PR firm? 0:50

Why did the state court system spend $700,000 with a PR firm?

  • The cardiac arrest isn't real, but the EMT training is at North Wake high school

    Students in the emergency medical sciences program at North Wake College & Career Academy demonstrate how to treat a patient in cardiac arrest.

Students in the emergency medical sciences program at North Wake College & Career Academy demonstrate how to treat a patient in cardiac arrest. Ron Gallagher rgallagher@newsobserver.com
Students in the emergency medical sciences program at North Wake College & Career Academy demonstrate how to treat a patient in cardiac arrest. Ron Gallagher rgallagher@newsobserver.com

Wake County

Simulated cardiac arrest, but real EMT training at North Wake high school

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

September 13, 2017 1:28 PM

WAKE FOREST

Students in the Emergency Medical Sciences track at the new Northern Wake College and Career Academy got to show what they've learned so far Wednesday in front of the pros they want to work with.

And in return, Wake County Emergency Medical Services trotted out several of their fancy trucks and medics for the session that was designed to publicize the new program that is being operated jointly by the Wake County Public School System and Wake Technical Community College.

The students, wearing Wake Tech EMS T-shirts and the blue plastic gloves that every paramedic dons while working on patients, performed resuscitation on a life-size mannequin used to train life-savers.

Then, while other students and school officials and working EMS staff applauded, they bundled their patient onto an EMS stretcher and wheeled him out of the school gym to what would be a waiting ambulance if they get the jobs they hope for after graduation.

Wake Tech students studying emergency medical sciences acted as supervisors.

The academy opened last month in a former Winn-Dixie grocery store on Durham Road, just west of Capital Boulevard. It had been used first as a ninth-grade center for Wakefield High School.

It has freshmen, sophomores and juniors, and the oldest will be the first senior class next year.

Students who come out of the EMS program will have learned what they need to pass the state’s emergency medical technician (EMT) certification test and will be eligible to work with a municipal EMS service or with private sector transportation or patient care companies.

Or, they can apply to Wake Tech’s two-year program to earn an associate of applied science degree in emergency medical science.

They will have some college credit and will know some of the Wake Tech faculty because they are teachers in the academy program’s junior and senior curriculum.

“There is high demand for EMT’s around the region,” county EMS Deputy Director for Operations Seth Komansky said. “There’s going to be more demand” as the region keeps growing, he added.

Assistant Chief Jeff Hammerstein, spokesman for Wake EMS, said the department and local squads that work within the system, handled 101,537 calls in 2016.

“In everything we do, we collaborate,” academy Principal Elizabeth Battle said. “That’s what we want to do to prepare students for the 21st century.”

“I wish we had something like this when we were in high school,” Komansky said.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion'

View More Video