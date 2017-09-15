Who are the candidates for Raleigh mayor getting money from? An NBA coach, among others

The candidates for Raleigh mayor have raised more than $253,000 for their campaigns, drawing financial support from developers, politicians, business leaders and lawyers.
Nancy McFarlane, the three-term incumbent who is not affiliated with a political party, received $119,000 through the end of August. Democratic challenger Charles Francis raised $134,000 – $19,500 of which he loaned his campaign. Republican Paul Fitts raised $200.
Many of the largest donations are from Raleigh’s most prominent movers and shakers, including developers John Kane and Greg Hatem. Former Raleigh Mayor Smedes York, who developed Cameron Village, gave McFarlane and Francis each $1,000.
Other donations are more unusual – Nate McMillan, head coach of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers gave Francis $5,200. McMillan grew up in Raleigh at the same time as Francis and played basketball at N.C. State University.
The election is Oct. 10. Here are some of the donors:
McFarlane
▪ John Kane, founder of Kane Realty: $3,000
▪ Charles Meeker, attorney and mayor of Raleigh from 2001 to 2011: $2,000
▪ Niall Hanley, president of Hibernian Hospitality Group: $2,000
▪ Greg Hatem, owner of Empire Properties: $2,000
▪ Frank A. Daniels Jr., former publisher of The News & Observer: $1,000
▪ Josh Stein, Democratic state attorney general: $1,000
▪ Deborah Ross, a former state representative and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate: $500
▪ Rep. Gale Adcock, a Wake County Democrat: $500
▪ Lawrence Wheeler, director of the North Carolina Museum of Art: $500
▪ Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria: $250
▪ Election committee of Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, a Wake County Democrat: $500
▪ Nicole Stewart, at-large candidate for Raleigh City Council: $100
▪ Crash Gregg, at-large candidate for city council and publisher of the Triangle Downtowner: $100
Francis
▪ Hal Perry, CEO of North State Bank: $5,200 (Francis is vice chairman of the bank’s board of directors)
▪ Fred Smith Jr., a former Republican state senator and candidate for governor: $5,200
▪ Deborah Holder, sister-in-law to former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and owner of a local McDonald’s restaurant: $5,000
▪ Dean Debnam, pollster, businessman and Democratic fundraiser: $5,100
▪ Glenn E. Futrell, president of Futrell Development: $2,500
▪ Election committee of Democratic congressman G.K. Butterfield: $2,500
▪ Kieran Shanahan, secretary of public safety under former Gov. Pat McCrory: $2,000
▪ Burley B. Mitchell Jr., retired chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court: $1,000
▪ Everett Ward, president of Saint Augustine’s University: $1,000
▪ Ruth Sheehan, a former News & Observer columnist who is now a partner at the Francis Law Firm: $1,000
Find out more
A complete list of campaign receipts can be found online at the state Board of Elections’ website, www.ncsbe.gov.
