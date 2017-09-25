Wake County elected leader calls Trump a white supremacist

More Videos 0:56 Solemn arrival at RDU Airport Pause 0:59 Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion' 0:36 Hurricane Maria to bring high winds and rough surf as it continues northern path 0:34 Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 1:44 A Walk Through Dominica, Hours After Hurricane Maria 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:47 Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country 2:34 'It's not about disrespecting the flag,' Carolina Panther Julius Peppers says why wasn't present during anthem 1:35 Blue Devils celebrate win over Tar Heels 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Video Link copy Embed Code copy

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017. During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

