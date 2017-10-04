Starting Wednesday, you have more options to vote early for the Raleigh City Council

It might be news to many Raleigh residents that voting has been underway for about two weeks now.
About 1,900 ballots have been cast at the Wake County Board of Elections office for the Raleigh City Council election. From Wednesday through Saturday, voters can also cast their ballots at six early-voting sites around the city.
Election Day is Oct. 10, and voters will elect a mayor and seven council members.
Same-day voter registration is available at early-voting sites. Residents will not be able to register to vote or change their voter registration address on Election Day.
Here’s where you can vote between through Saturday:
▪ Wake County Board of Elections: 337 S. Salisbury St., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
▪ Roberts Community Center: 1300 E. Martin St., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
▪ Anne Gordon Center for Active Adults: 1901 Spring Forest Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
▪ Lake Lynn Community Center: 7921 Ray Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
▪ Method Road Community Center: 514 Method Drive, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
▪ Green Road Community Center: 4201 Green Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
If no candidate wins a majority of the vote in any of the council races or the mayoral race, a runoff election will be held Nov. 7. Raleigh and Cary are the only Wake County municipalities that hold elections in this format.
Learn more about the races
District A: Incumbent Dickie Thompson, Alex Moore
District B: Incumbent David Cox, John Odom
District C: Incumbent Corey Branch, Crash Gregg, Olen Watson, Jeff Stewart, Eric Bledsoe
District D: Incumbent Kay Crowder, BJ Plott
District E: Incumbent Bonner Gaylord, Stef Mendell
At-large: Incumbent Russ Stephenson, Sheila Alamin-Khashoggi, Rob Axtell, Zainab Baloch, Stacy Miller, Nicole Stewart, Robb Ward
Mayoral candidates: Incumbent Nancy McFarlane, Charles Francis, Paul Fitts
