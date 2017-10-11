Candidate for Raleigh mayor says he’s not sure if he will call for a runoff

Charles Francis, a candidate for Raleigh mayor, said Wednesday he was still deciding whether to request a runoff election against incumbent Nancy McFarlane.

If Francis does call for a runoff, voters would return to the polls Nov. 7 to cast ballots a second time in the mayor’s race. McFarlane, who is seeking her fourth term, won 48.45 percent of the vote Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the possibility of a runoff. Candidates must win more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright.

Francis, an attorney and businessman who campaigned on promises of boosting affordable housing, won 36.67 percent of the vote. A third candidate, Paul Fitts, won about 14.76 percent.

“At this point, we are exploring every avenue and having conversations with leaders in the community,” Francis said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon outside his downtown law firm.

It’s unclear whether two City Council candidates will request runoffs. Incumbent Bonner Gaylord fell behind challenger Stef Mendell in the race for District E, which spans much of northwest Raleigh. In the race for two at-large seats, Stacy Miller came in third place behind Nicole Stewart, who didn’t top the required 25 percent of the vote to win outright.

Late election results frustrate Raleigh candidates Charles Francis, candidate for mayor of Raleigh, talks about the delay in results during an election night party at The Big Easy in Raleigh Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Late election results frustrate Raleigh candidates Charles Francis, candidate for mayor of Raleigh, talks about the delay in results during an election night party at The Big Easy in Raleigh Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Mendell, a community activist and political newcomer who was endorsed by the Wake County Democratic Party, missed winning the District E seat outright on Tuesday by less than half a percent. On Wednesday, she called for Gaylord, who works for Kane Realty and has served four terms on the council, to “make the right decision” and concede the election.

Nicole Stewart, also a political newcomer, won 23 percent of the vote in the at-large race. Miller, an attorney, won 16.5 percent.

The state Board of Elections on Wednesday urged candidates to decide quickly whether they will request a runoff. Early voting for the Nov. 7 elections begins Oct. 19, which is the deadline for Raleigh candidates to officially request a runoff.

Candidates technically have to wait for election results to be certified before making a formal request. But Gary Sims, head of the Wake County Board of Elections, said his office would be reaching out to candidates and their teams over the weekend before results from Tuesday’s election are certified Monday.

“We have to get ballots prepared, and you can’t just snap your fingers and have that happen,” Sims said. “We have to call in workers and get everyone ready to go.”