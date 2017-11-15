Raleigh’s Milburnie Dam is coming down – and you can watch online

More Videos 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause 1:50 See why not to deep fry a Thanksgiving turkey 2:14 911 call: 'There’s a man in the ditch.' 'He’s dead.' 1:47 See why the historic Milburnie Dam is being removed 0:53 Miami celebrates turnovers with the 'turnover chain' 0:16 ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade 2:41 Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University 1:09 UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:02 NC Zoo says allowing hunting of African elephants does little to halt poaching and trafficking 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See why the historic Milburnie Dam is being removed Demolition began on the Milburnie Dam on the Neuse River in east Raleigh on Nov. 15, 2017. It's part of an effort to restore the river to its natural state. Demolition began on the Milburnie Dam on the Neuse River in east Raleigh on Nov. 15, 2017. It's part of an effort to restore the river to its natural state. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

