Officer’s actions after fight at Sanderson High School are under investigation

A school resource officer at Sanderson High School was temporarily reassigned Wednesday as police investigate the officer’s actions following a fight at the school.
Police officials said the officer, who was not named, was temporarily reassigned to the Crime Reporting Center while the “incident is thoroughly investigated.”
In a phone message to the Sanderson community Wednesday afternoon, Principal Greg Decker said two students were involved in a physical altercation this morning outside the school’s cafeteria. The school resource officer intervened and attempted to escort the students inside, Decker said. One student tried to flee, but was subdued and handcuffed by the officer, the principal said.
Students who saw videotape of the incident said the officer seemed to be choking the subdued student.
“We have heard ... concern from some of our students regarding the officer’s response,” Decker said in his recorded message. “We have forwarded these to the school resource officer’s supervisors within the Raleigh Police Department. The incident is now being thoroughly investigated.”
Decker added, “As a principal, I am committed to create a safe environment for our students. That includes ensuring that any disciplinary action taken by anyone in our building is just and appropriate.”
School resource officers are law enforcement officers who work at schools.
