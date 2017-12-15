Wake County

One dead, another wounded in early morning shooting in Raleigh

By Eric Frederick And Aaron Moody

December 15, 2017 07:07 AM

RALEIGH

One person has died and another has been taken to WakeMed for treatment after a shooting early Friday morning in the 2600 block of Westinghouse Boulevard in Raleigh, police say.

Raleigh officers responded to a report of gunfire at 3:06 a.m. Friday. The two gunshot victims were taken to WakeMed, where one has died, police said.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org, which offers options for text and email reporting. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

