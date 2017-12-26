KKK flyers distributed on Christmas Eve ask Triangle residents some questions

The Dillon takes shape in downtown Raleigh

After more than a year of construction, one of the pioneering developments on downtown’s west side has begun to take shape. A single element worth emphasizing about the design of The Dillon would be its view: expansive to the south from an outside terrace on the ninth floor, and a full 360 degrees from offices above. The plan remains for The Dillon to open in summer or fall of 2018.