KKK flyers distributed on Christmas Eve ask Triangle residents some questions

Some Triangle residents found a delivery in their driveways on Christmas Eve that clearly didn’t come from FedEx.
People in the White Oak area of Garner woke up Sunday morning to plastic bags containing propaganda from the East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire, a statewide chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.
Some of the bags distributed in the Hillandale neighborhood contained flyers that read, “White pride doesn’t mean hate! It’s OK, you can say it! I’m proud to be white! There is no need to feel guilty because of the past!”
The flyer asks, “Why can’t pro-white rights organizations exist without being labeled racist?” and, “Why are other races in this country allowed these rights, as they SHOULD, but not the folk of European ancestory (sic)?”
Never miss a local story.
The bags also contained business cards, mints and rocks used to weigh them down.
A hotline phone number included on the cards and flyers is based out of southern Pennsylvania. The number leads to a recording that asks people who are interested in information or membership to leave a voicemail.
The East Coast Knights group is one of eight KKK chapters in North Carolina and is among 31 hate groups in the state, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments