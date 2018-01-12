Homeless but hopeful: One woman’s struggle to get ahead in a thriving city

More Videos 2:56 She's homeless and carless, but not hopeless Pause 1:03 The MLK All Children's Choir prepares for Monday's performances 2:36 Meet Robyn Tomlin, The News & Observer's new executive editor 6:41 Tom Dundon takes ownership of Hurricanes 3:08 New Hurricanes owner wants to improve fan experience 0:51 NC State's Hines declares for NFL draft 4:18 NC 'dreamer' waits for action from Congress 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 0:20 NC State's Beverly on Markell Johnson: 'That's our brother' 1:43 What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

She's homeless and carless, but not hopeless Vanezza Bates, 31, has been homeless for several months. She and her daughter sleep on couches and floors at relatives' homes. Her car was repossessed. But she is hopeful that she will find work and a home for her three children. Homelessness in Wake County increased in 2017, although it declined in North Carolina overall, and Wake County schools are serving more homeless children. Vanezza Bates, 31, has been homeless for several months. She and her daughter sleep on couches and floors at relatives' homes. Her car was repossessed. But she is hopeful that she will find work and a home for her three children. Homelessness in Wake County increased in 2017, although it declined in North Carolina overall, and Wake County schools are serving more homeless children. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

