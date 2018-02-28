Update: Child pulled from car driven into Wake County pond

Emergency crews responded to a wreck involving a car going into a pond in Wake County Wednesday evening.
An adult and a child were pulled from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, according to multiple reports. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Knightdale police and fire-rescue crews and the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to a call about a car driving into a pond near the 6000 block of Forestville Road near East Wake Middle School at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Emergency responders were in the water and used a boat to investigate the swamped vehicle.
Before crews pulled the adult and child from the water, at least two adults were wrapped in blankets and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
An ABC11 report said a mother and six-month-old infant were pulled from the car. The report said the mother was allegedly driving the car when she lost control going around a curve and drove into the pond.
A WRAL report said eight Knightdale firefighters were treated for hypothermia after the water rescue.
Representatives from the coroner’s office were present at the scene and left just before 8 p.m.
The Highway Patrol said an investigation was underway.
No additional information was immediately available.
