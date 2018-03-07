Here are the Raleigh streets to be repaved this year (and why yours isn’t included)

If your city street hasn’t been paved in years, you’re not alone.
Raleigh doesn’t have enough money to pave its more than 1,100 miles of city-maintained streets every five, 10 or even 20 years, the average lifespan of asphalt. Under the current funding level, streets could go 50 years without being repaved.
The Raleigh City Council agreed this week to spend $7.64 million to repave nearly 22 miles of city roadways in 2018. But some council members say they've heard complaints about streets in need of repairs, and they question the process to identify which streets are repaved and when.
City leaders voted in 2015 to raise the property tax rate by 1 cent, which generates about $5.5 million a year, to help cover the cost of paving streets.
City-maintained streets are ranked on a scale of one to 100, with 100 being the best. Raleigh could repave roads that receive the poorest ranking, but that would be more expensive and fewer miles of roads would be repaved overall. It’s more important to focus on the areas that improve the overall health of the road system, said Chris McGee, Raleigh’s assistant director of transportation.
"Where did I spend those resurfacing dollars and (did I) spend it on the biggest bang for my buck?" McGee said the city should ask itself.
The software used to determine which streets are repaved is antiquated, McGee said, and the city is searching for updated tools.
Council member Dickie Thompson asked for the city to review how the streets to be repaved are picked each year. Only five of the streets planned for resurfacing are within District A in central North Raleigh, which Thompson represents.
Council member David Cox said he’s received a number of complaints, including one instance of a driver who is unable to use the lane assistance feature on a new car because streets need restriped.
Here are the streets that will be repaved this year:
District A (central North Raleigh):
- Falls of Common Drive, from Spring Forest Road to Springfield Commons Drive;
- Lake Hill Drive, from The Lakes Drive to The Lake Drive;
- Springfield Commons Drive, from Ridgefield Drive to Falls of Neuse Road;
- St. Albans Drive, from Wake Forest Road to Greenlawn Drive;
- Woods Ream Drive, from Six Forks Road to Sandy Forks Road.
District B (northeast Raleigh):
- Atlantic Avenue, from New Hope Church Road to Millbrook Road;
- Beacon Bluff Street, from Beacon Crest Way to Beacon Village Drive;
- Beacon Village Drive, from Lake Woodard Drive to end of the pavement;
- Common Oaks Drive, from Falls of Neuse Road to the phase line of East Forest Pines Drive;
- Forest Pines Drive, from Common Oaks Drive to Wakefield Plantation Circle;
- Neuse Grove Lane, from Neuse Wood Drive to Clarks Fork Road;
- Neuse Town Drive, from Neuse Wood Drive to Neuse Forest Drive;
- Neuse Wood Drive, from Wild Wood Forest Drive to Big Sandy Drive.
District C (Southeast Raleigh):
- Spruce Tree Way, from Falls of Neuse Road to Wakefield Pines Drive;
- Authority Lane, from end of pavement at the railroad to the curb and gutter;
- Bermwood Court, from Woodmeadow Parkway to the cul-de-sac;
- Birch Ridge Drive, from Poole Road to end of pavement;
- Cotton Grove Run, from Woodmeadow Parkway to Noble Creek Lane;
- Crabtree Boulevard, from Garner Road to Seabrook Road;
- Cross Line Road, from Garner Road to Seabrook Road;
- Flower Round Court, from Peacenest Drive to the cul-de-sac;
- Grand Traverse Drive, from Eagle Trace Drive to Crag Burn Lane;
- Integrity Drive, from Jones Sausage Road to Jones Sausage Road;
- Kingston Heath Way, from Harbour Towne Drive to the cul-de-sac;
- Lake Nona Court, from Royal Dornoch Drive to Y-turnaround;
- Middle Branch Road, from Sunnybrook Road to Birch Ridge Road;
- Noble Creek Lane, from end of the pavement to Woodmeadow Parkway;
- Oak Tree Way, from Harbour Towne Drive to Royal Dornoch Drive;
- Point OWoods Court, from Royal Dornoch Drive to Y-turnaround;
- Quarry Ridge Lane, from Sunnybrook Road to Tyron Ridge Drive;
- Reflection Court, from Peacenest Drive to the cul-de-sac;
- Royal Dornoch Drive, from the cul-de-sac to Royal Troon Drive;
- Sage Green Court, from Peacenest Drive to the cul-de-sac;
- Southern Hills Court, from Royal Dornoch Drive to the Y-turnaround;
- Spirit Court, from Peacenest Drive to cul-de-sac;
- Thornblade Drive, from Eagle Trace Drive to Persimmon Ridge Drive;
- Twinbrook Court, from Woodmeadow Parkway to the cul-de-sac.
District D (west Raleigh):
- Carlton Avenue, from Western Boulevard to Greenleaf Street;
- Corporate Center Drive, from Chapel Hill Road to Trinity Road;
- Goshawk Lane, from Hoot Owl Court to the cul-de-sac;
- Greenleaf Street, from Gorman Street to Kent Road;
- Hoot Owl Court, from Goshawk Lane to the cul-de-sac;
- Ileagnes Road, from South Saunders Street to park;
- Lineberry Drive, from city main to Bliss Street;
- Scattered Oak Court, from Lineberry Drive to end of pavement;
- Sherman Avenue, from Gorman Street to private property;
- Wyncote Drive, from Ileagnes Road to Essington Place.
District E (northwest Raleigh)
- Anclote Place, from Ridge Road to the cul-de-sac;
- Andrews Lane, from Ridge Road to the cul-de-sac;
- Arco Corporate Drive, from city maintenance line to the phase line;
- Arnold Palmer Drive, from Brier Club Lane from Brier Creek Parkway;
- Barefoot Industrial Road, from Marvino Lane to the end of curb and gutter;
- Breeland Way, from 130 Crystal Clat Court from Strickland Road;
- Bridgeman Court, from North Exeter Way to the cul-de-sac;
- Club Hill Drive, from Winged Thistle Court to Golf Link Drive;
- Country Trail, from Pinecrest Drive to Glenwood Avenue;
- Darien Drive, from Dixie Trail to Ridge Road;
- Floral Ridge Court, from Fountain Park Drive to the cul-de-sac;
- Fountain Park Drive, from the cul-de-sac to Clarks Branch Road;
- Gabe Court, from Fountain Park Drive to the cul-de-sac;
- Glen Eden Drive, from Glenwood Avenue to Ridge Road;
- Glen Eden Drive, from Blue Ridge Road to Edwards Mill Road;
- Grove Barton Road, from Hilburn Road to Lynn Road;
- Horton Street, from Ridge Road to Lake Boone Trail;
- Lookout Mountain Raod, from Ray Road to the cul-de-sac;
- Marvino Lane, from Country Trail to Ebenezer Church Road;
- Morningside Drive, from Blue Ridge Road to Blue Ridge Road;
- North Exeter way, from the end of the pavement to Shady Grove Road;
- Orchid Hill Drive, from Brimstone Lane to Stone Mountain Road;
- Rock Barn Road, from Fountain Park Drive to the end of the pavement;
- Spindlewood Court, from end of the pavement at the private property line to the cul-de-sac;
- Sporting Club Drive, from Arnold Palmer Drive to Alexander Drive;
- Suntree Court, from Winged Thistle Court to the cul-de-sac;
- Swanhaven Court, from Meadow Mist Court to the cul-de-sac;
- Woodward Place, from Glen Burnie Drive to the cul-de-sac;
- Yelverton Court, from Glen Eden Drive to the cul-de-sac.
