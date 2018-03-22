Baby+Co. birthing center in Cary halts deliveries after the deaths of three newborns

Three-and-a-half years after its splashy debut in Cary, the Baby+Company natural birthing center has stopped delivering babies after the deaths of three newborns in the past six months.
The spa-like facility that enticed expectant moms with midwives and water-birth pools alerted its customers by email on Friday that it is sending all moms in labor to WakeMed Cary hospital, the birth center's business partner, for baby deliveries. On Thursday, after inquires from parents and The News & Observer, the center released the death total.
"Any clustering of events is concerning for all of us. We are working with colleagues from outside the organization to look across these cases and across our systems," the company said in its email to parents.
Baby+Co. held four information sessions for concerned parents-to-be on Tuesday and Wednesday and will continue to hold more sessions. The purpose of the sessions was to explain Baby+Co.'s safety protocols and emergency procedures. Company representatives told those in attendance that the shutdown resulted from three incidents but did not elaborate, citing federal privacy laws.
Never miss a local story.
At least two women have stated on Facebook threads that they lost babies at Baby+Co. in 2015 and 2017, and one said she is aware of other such incidents. The women did not immediately respond to messages seeking more details. The Triangle Natural Birth and Parenting Group's Facebook page was recently closed to non-members after moms discussed the safety risks and lack of information at Baby+Co.
WakeMed Health & Hospitals said it's not involved in Baby+Co.'s shutdown or review, and referred inquiries to the birthing center.
"The company is independently operated so they are the appropriate contact," WakeMed spokeswoman Kristin Kelly said by email. "WakeMed is not involved in the daily operations."
Baby+Co.'s phone receptionist in Cary referred inquiries to a corporate communications team. Baby+Co.'s email to customers said the company would conduct a Q&A "to other community members at a later date."
Birthing centers are not licensed or certified in North Carolina, as in other states, and it's not clear if any regulatory agency has been alerted to the situation or has authority to intervene. Baby+Co.'s operations were supervised by a private obstetrician-gynecology medical practice, according to the company's 2014 announcement.
Since opening in Cary in 2014, Baby+Co. opened facilities in Charlotte and in Winston-Salem.
The company presents itself as a safe and natural alternative to a sterile hospital birthing ward. Moms delivering in the birthing center can wear their own clothes, bring relatives and food, and are not hooked up to monitoring equipment.
Baby+Co. did not accept all moms as customers. Women were screened for risk factors such as a previous C-section, obesity, diabetes, hypertension or other chronic conditions. About 1 in 4 did not pass the test, the company said in 2014.
About 12 percent of birthing center moms nationally develop complications that require hospitalization, and about 2 percent of births develop into medical emergencies.
Comments