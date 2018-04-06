A 'pay-to-play' campaign event? Wake County leaders are at odds.

Three Wake County commissioners have called on their fellow board members to distance themselves from what they say is a "pay-to-play" campaign event related to a controversial plan to build a park.

In a joint statement released Friday, commissioners Jessica Holmes, Greg Ford and James West said they learned of a social media post asking the Crooked Creek community to support the re-election campaigns of commissioners Matt Calabria, John Burns, Erv Portman and Sig Hutchinson.

Those four commissioners voted last fall in favor of a plan to turn the former Crooked Creek Golf Course into a county park.

The Facebook post encouraged residents to attend a meet-and-greet for the pro-park commissioners on April 15 at the Crooked Creek Clubhouse. It also asks residents to register to vote and volunteer for their campaigns. The information was posted in the public Facebook group South Wake Park Project, which has more than 2,100 members.

“The four county commissioners who voted in favor of this project are all up for re-election, and they need our support,” the Facebook post said. “Some of their challengers in this year’s primary elections are going after them specifically for supporting the South Wake Park. ”





Commissioners voted 4-3 last fall to pursue the project, estimated to cost about $23.4 million. A second vote is still needed to allocate money for the project. County staff had recommended the commissioners not move forward with the plan.

Supporters of the park say it is desperately needed in a fast-growing part of Wake. Opponents say the money would be better spent on public education, affordable housing or mental health care.

"The appearance of such (a campaign) event borders on unethical conduct and undermines the impartiality and fiduciary responsibility of the board, and we have notified the county manager and the county attorney of our concerns," the statement from the three commissioners said. "The board of commissioners should make every attempt to avoid the perception of a conflict of interest and should strive to serve all residents with integrity and fairness."





Calabria, who lives less than two miles from the site and spearheaded the park effort, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Portman said there's nothing wrong with Creek Creek residents supporting certain candidates.

"I would not find it at all surprising for people to support candidates who have been supportive of things they think are important — whether it's affordable housing or education or open space or a park or long-term planning or transportation," Portman said, adding he hadn't seen the "political" statement at the time of the interview. "I would find that utterly unremarkable."

Most people who live in Fuquay-Varina are not within 10 minutes of a park, Hutchinson said.

"The idea of citizens getting together to talk about issues, get out the vote, is citizen engagement," he said. "And clearly it is part of the process. We have to raise money to run a campaign and if they want to write us a check what is unethical about that?"

Ron Nawojczyk, who organized the campaign event, said he didn't know why this would be different from other groups rallying for candidates they support. The second vote is "just a formality" to make sure the purchase conditions are fulfilled on the property, he said.





"I have no idea how that would be 'pay-to-play,'" he said. "As far as I know people have campaign events for candidates all the time. What would be different about this? What are they saying is improper about it?"

In Friday's statement, Ford, Holmes and West said they didn't know the other commissioners were directly working with Crooked Creek residents and that the county's normal procedure wasn't followed. They say the campaign event was brought to their attention by concerned residents.

"Several citizens brought this event to our attention and expressed concerns about the appearance of a 'pay-to-play' arrangement, or at the very least the perception of a legitimate conflict of interest," the statement says.

All seven Wake County commissioners — all Democrats — are seeking re-election this year. All but Ford and Holmes face primary challengers on May 8, and the general election is in November.