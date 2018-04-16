When and where to vote early in Wake County

There are six places to vote early in Wake County for the May 8 primary.
The early voting sites are spread throughout the county and include the Wake County Board of Elections office in downtown Raleigh. The election office will be open the longest, starting April 19, with the five other sites opening later in the month.
People will be able to register to vote during early voting or to update their names and addresses. The Wake County Board of Elections has an online map that allows people to plug in their address to find the closest early voting site to their home. It can be found at http://bit.ly/WakeEarlyVoting.
Several local races are on the ballot, including a handful of Wake County Commissioner districts, and races on the state level. More information is available at www.WakeVotesEarly.com.
Here are the six Wake County early voting locations and times:
Wake County Board of Elections Office
337 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh
- 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 19-20
- 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 23-27
- 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 30 - May 4
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 5
Chavis Community Center
505 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Raleigh
- noon - 7 p.m. April 26-27
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 28
- 1 - 5 p.m. April 29
- noon -7 p.m. April 30 - May 4
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 5
Herbert C. Young Community Center
101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary
- noon - 7 p.m. April 26-27
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 28
- 1 - 5 p.m. April 29
- noon -7 p.m. April 30 - May 4
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 5
WE Hunt Recreation Center
301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs
- noon - 7 p.m. April 26-27
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 28
- 1 - 5 p.m. April 29
- noon -7 p.m. April 30 - May 4
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 5
Lake Lynn Community Center
7921 Ray Road, Raleigh
- noon - 7 p.m. April 26-27
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 28
- 1 - 5 p.m. April 29
- noon -7 p.m. April 30 - May 4
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 5
Northern Regional Center
350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest.
- noon - 7 p.m. April 26-27
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 28
- 1 - 5 p.m. April 29
- noon -7 p.m. April 30 - May 4
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 5
