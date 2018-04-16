When and where to vote early in Wake County

There are six places to vote early in Wake County for the May 8 primary.

The early voting sites are spread throughout the county and include the Wake County Board of Elections office in downtown Raleigh. The election office will be open the longest, starting April 19, with the five other sites opening later in the month.

People will be able to register to vote during early voting or to update their names and addresses. The Wake County Board of Elections has an online map that allows people to plug in their address to find the closest early voting site to their home. It can be found at http://bit.ly/WakeEarlyVoting.

Several local races are on the ballot, including a handful of Wake County Commissioner districts, and races on the state level. More information is available at www.WakeVotesEarly.com.

Here are the six Wake County early voting locations and times:

Wake County Board of Elections Office



337 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 19-20





8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 23-27





8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 30 - May 4





10 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 5

Chavis Community Center



505 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Raleigh

noon - 7 p.m. April 26-27





10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 28





1 - 5 p.m. April 29





noon -7 p.m. April 30 - May 4





10 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 5

Herbert C. Young Community Center



101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary

noon - 7 p.m. April 26-27





10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 28





1 - 5 p.m. April 29





noon -7 p.m. April 30 - May 4





10 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 5

WE Hunt Recreation Center



301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs

noon - 7 p.m. April 26-27





10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 28





1 - 5 p.m. April 29





noon -7 p.m. April 30 - May 4





10 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 5

Lake Lynn Community Center



7921 Ray Road, Raleigh

noon - 7 p.m. April 26-27





10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 28





1 - 5 p.m. April 29





noon -7 p.m. April 30 - May 4





10 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 5

Northern Regional Center



350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest.