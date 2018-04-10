Wake County inmate critically injured after suicide attempt

An inmate at the Wake County Detention Center is in critical condition after she apparently tried to hang herself Monday afternoon.
It was about 2:35 p.m. when detention officers found April Elaine Peed Cumbo unresponsive in her cell, according to the sheriff's office.
"Cumbo appeared to have hung herself," sheriff's office spokesman John D. Jones said in a news release.
The detention center's medical workers arrived and immediately began emergency treatment. Paramedics with Wake County EMS arrived and transported Cumbo to WakeMed, where she remains in intensive care, Jones reported.
