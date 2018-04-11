Wake County jail inmate who attempted suicide has died

An inmate at the Wake County Detention Center died Tuesday at WakeMed, hours after she apparently attempted suicide in her jail cell the day before.
Officials with the state medical examiner's office notified the Wake County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and reported that April Elaine Peed Cumbo of Wake Forest had died, a sheriff's spokesman said.
Cumbo, 42, of Wake Forest had been in custody since March 9, when she was charged with driving while impaired. Days later, on March 14, she was charged with failing to appear in a Pitt County court for another DWI charge, according to records filed with the City County Bureau of Identification.
The sheriff's office did not disclose a cause of death.
It was about 2:35 p.m. when detention officers found Cumbo unresponsive in her cell, according to the sheriff's office.
"Cumbo appeared to have hung herself," sheriff's office spokesman John D. Jones said in a news release.
The detention center's medical workers arrived and immediately began emergency treatment. Paramedics with Wake County EMS arrived and transported Cumbo to WakeMed, where she was being treated in intensive care.
Jones said the sheriff's office is continuing its investigation of the incident.
