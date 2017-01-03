Taco boss to Raleigh: sell me your old horse barn

If Justin Miller has his way, the old horse barn Raleigh owns downtown will soon emit aromas of grilled meat and warm tortillas.
But not horse meat, he insists.
Miller, who co-owns a local tech company and a taco business, is asking the Raleigh City Council to let him buy or lease a property the city owns at 230 E. Martin St. across from Moore Square. He wants to open a restaurant in the building, which was once used by Raleigh police to equip their horseback unit.
“We’ve got some interesting ideas for that space,” Miller said. “Just need to see and hope the city can get behind it.”
Miller, who last fall launched El Taco Cartel with his business partner Lily Ballance, formally offered his idea to the council at its meeting Tuesday night. Council members, for their part, seemed divided on the issue but told him to stand by.
“I like this idea,” Councilwoman Mary-Ann Baldwin said.
The old horse barn is one of several properties the city owns near Moore Square and isn’t sure what to do with. Council members told Miller to meet with city staff about the viability of his proposal and check back after they receive a report on how those properties should be used long term. The council expects to receive a report from staff within the next 60 days.
Raleigh acquired the property in 1989. It’s home to an 817-square-foot building that was built in 1915 and used as a gas station.
Wake County appraisers value the building at about $29,800 and the 0.4-acre land it sits on at $226,500, bringing the total property value to about $256,000. The building faces Moore Square, which the city plans to start renovating this year.
Miller’s odds of acquiring the building through a sale or lease are unclear. Raleigh has no specific plans for the property, but the city rarely accepts unsolicited offers for its properties, said John Boyette, a city spokesman.
The city, when selling its properties, typically puts them up for auction to sell to the highest bidder. That’s what it did with the property it owned at 301 Hillsborough St., which fetched an offer of $6 million – nearly double the land’s assessed value.
However, the city could lease to a specific buyer depending on the length and terms of the contract, said Tom McCormick, the city’s attorney.
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
Comments