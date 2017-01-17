Raleigh Report

January 17, 2017 2:26 PM

Raleigh boosts city employee pay

By Paul A. Specht

The city’s lowest-paid employees will soon get a pay bump of about $5,000.

The Raleigh City Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a Universal Living Wage policy, which bases salaries of its employees on the local cost of living. The move will boost the pay of 215 positions from $12 an hour to $13.76 an hour. Annual salaries of those employees will shoot to $28,630, up from $22,991.

The policy will go into effect when the city passes its budget for the next fiscal year, which starts in July.

Raleigh’s move gives the capital city a higher minimum wage than several other major North Carolina cities, including Charlotte and Durham, which pay $13 an hour and $13.50 an hour, respectively.

