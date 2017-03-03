Raleigh mayor Nancy McFarlane to seek 4th term

Nancy McFarlane say she will seek a fourth term as Raleigh’s mayor this fall.
McFarlane, who is scheduled to deliver a “State of the City” address at 7:30 p.m. Friday, told The News & Observer that she will put her name on this fall’s ballot.
McFarlane, 60, said her primary reason she will seek re-election is to continue leading the city as it designs Dix Park. The city acquired the 308-acre Dorothea Dix Hospital property from the state in 2015 for $52 million. Raleigh’s mayor holds a leadership role on the Dix Park executive committee, which recently picked a consultant to craft a master plan for the property over the next two years.
The entire eight-member Raleigh City Council is up for election on Oct. 10. The candidate filing period doesn’t begin until July 7. McFarlane is the first resident to announce her candidacy.
An unaffiliated voter, McFarlane said she’s announcing early because she wants to offer a sense of continuity to residents during “uncertain” times.
“There’s so much uncertainty in national and state politics, and it has people feeling uneasy in many ways. And for me to stay as mayor for two more years will provide continuity at the local level,” she said. “We’re focused on Raleigh and nonpartisan politics. I think that’s really good for the city, and I’d like to see that continue.”
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
Comments